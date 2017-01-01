100% FREE real-time cryptocurrency alerts

for all your favorite messaging applications

Slack Messenger

Trading Notifications

Be the first to know when a recent ICO is trading on an exchange.

Price/Volume Alerts

Get real-time alerts for spikes in price and volume of any coin.

Upcoming and new ICOs

The latest news and updates on new ICOs and token sale opportunities.

Staying ahead of the market

Hi ICO Watchdog! How can you help me ?

Hi John,

We are to help you profit by staying ahead of the market. Our platform was developed to instantly notify you when any coin is getting significant market action on any exchange so you can make the best and fatest decision.

Happy trading!

-The ICO Watchdog Team

Add to Slack Send to Messenger

No configuration or webhooks are necessary to get started

Advertise Your Next ICO

Presale Tokens

Use DOG tokens to promote your next ICO to cryptocurrency investors who opt-in for exclusive ICO opportunities via email.

Configure Targeting

Target your promotion to investors who only follow certain coins.

Instant Push ICO Alerts

Full control over when your promotion is delivered and to how many recipients.